KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stake in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Rollins Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $143,113.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,080.71. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $90,288.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 607,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,667.80. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,311 shares of company stock worth $371,760. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

