WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 20,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.