Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF $EVUS

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the third quarter worth $793,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $31.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.