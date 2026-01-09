Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance began coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.13.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,421,219 and sold 13,177 shares worth $2,843,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Strategy stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.75 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The business had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Articles

