KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $404,339,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 27.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,199,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 683,728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 143.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,496,000 after purchasing an additional 455,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,936,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after buying an additional 381,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

