9F (NASDAQ:JFU) & Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Critical Analysis

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) and Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Cannabis Wheaton Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Cannabis Wheaton Income 31.08% 32.62% 17.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 9F and Cannabis Wheaton Income, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cannabis Wheaton Income 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

9F has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannabis Wheaton Income has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 9F and Cannabis Wheaton Income”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $42.47 million 1.98 $6.85 million N/A N/A Cannabis Wheaton Income $89.29 million 1.56 -$11.93 million $0.03 3.41

9F has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cannabis Wheaton Income.

Summary

Cannabis Wheaton Income beats 9F on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names. It sells its products through supply arrangements with provincial control boards and distributors, medical cannabis sales channels, and retailers, as well as to authorized wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

