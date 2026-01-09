KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 7,300 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Reliance were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Reliance by 417.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Reliance by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reliance from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $308.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.78.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,646,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at $23,933,353.50. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.