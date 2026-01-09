Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $491.8571.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $381.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.58. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,191,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,765,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.