Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Receives $302.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLUT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Shares of FLUT opened at $217.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -167.19 and a beta of 1.88. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,076,000 after buying an additional 301,879 shares during the period. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,231,266,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,694,000 after purchasing an additional 182,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,256,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,390 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $930,349,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.