Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $60,030.74 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $60,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 697,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,026.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Malik Ducard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 24th, Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,080,000 after acquiring an additional 280,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 95,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

