KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,236.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $219.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average is $187.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 53.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 846,927 shares in the company, valued at $153,353,071.89. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams?Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi?brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher?end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

