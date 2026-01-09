KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 2,500 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,442 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $301.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $302.35. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.72.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EXPE shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $285.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.