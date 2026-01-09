KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,850 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $370.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,626.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.66 and its 200 day moving average is $459.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.41 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.26.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $3,119,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 496,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,072.92. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,058,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

