KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $15.07 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 92,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.1% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 197,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $182,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

