Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.11% of Everest Group worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 86.4% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $365.00 price objective on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.40.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $373.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.22.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.