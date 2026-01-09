Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $17,219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,402,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Talen Energy’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.