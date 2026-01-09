Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 139,402 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,883,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,817,000 after acquiring an additional 695,500 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 689,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,412,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Homes 4 Rent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intraday strength and heavy trading — AMH is trading up on higher-than-average volume, which can reflect fresh buying interest and short-covering even as guidance and valuation remain under scrutiny. AMH Share Price

Intraday strength and heavy trading — AMH is trading up on higher-than-average volume, which can reflect fresh buying interest and short-covering even as guidance and valuation remain under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target moves with neutral ratings — UBS cut its target from $38 to $33 and kept a “neutral” rating (still modest upside vs. current levels), and Mizuho reaffirmed “neutral” while trimming its target to $32. These actions reduce upside expectations but stop short of bearish ratings. Benzinga: UBS Benzinga: Mizuho

Analyst price-target moves with neutral ratings — UBS cut its target from $38 to $33 and kept a “neutral” rating (still modest upside vs. current levels), and Mizuho reaffirmed “neutral” while trimming its target to $32. These actions reduce upside expectations but stop short of bearish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Temporary LULD trading halt — an intra-day Limit Up/Limit Down pause occurred, a technical trading interruption that can increase volatility when resumed but has no direct fundamental implication. (Intra-day market data)

Temporary LULD trading halt — an intra-day Limit Up/Limit Down pause occurred, a technical trading interruption that can increase volatility when resumed but has no direct fundamental implication. (Intra-day market data) Negative Sentiment: Policy risk from President Trump’s plan to block large institutional investors from buying single?family homes — multiple reports and analyses say such a move would directly raise regulatory and business-model risk for single-family rental REITs like AMH, potentially reducing acquisition pipelines, growth prospects, and valuation multiples. This is the primary negative catalyst driving investor concern. Seeking Alpha: Trump’s Plan Increases AMH Risk Business Insider: Trump Ban

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208. This represents a 40.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.