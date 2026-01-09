MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.52.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $352.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.15. The company has a market capitalization of $641.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

