Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $120.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,958,962. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,855,192. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.