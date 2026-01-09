Best Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 8th

flyExclusive, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Ventyx Biosciences are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined roughly between about $300 million and $2 billion, though the exact range varies by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity and higher business risk than larger companies, and typically receive less analyst coverage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

flyExclusive (FLYX)

flyExclusive, Inc., through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

