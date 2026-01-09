Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,599 Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Willdan Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Willdan Group Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.