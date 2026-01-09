1,687 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 333,013 shares during the last quarter. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,527,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 354,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,764,000 after purchasing an additional 135,107 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $297.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $419.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 14.14%.The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.