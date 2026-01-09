Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $209,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. KGI Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $330.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $898.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.