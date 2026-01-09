NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $185.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,711,474 shares of company stock worth $312,028,242 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Arete Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

