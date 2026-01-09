Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $100,485.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Donna Long sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.94. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

