Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stock Position Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 56,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $283.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

