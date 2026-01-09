Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,263 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 216.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

USB stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.