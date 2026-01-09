Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atmus Filtration Technologies traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 4144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

