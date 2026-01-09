Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.8333.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home BancShares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,545,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home BancShares by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 767,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Home BancShares by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,876,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,655 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home BancShares by 82.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,931,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

