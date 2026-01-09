Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,158,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $20,529,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 219,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 216,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, Director John G. Nestor sold 7,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $84,098.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,119.96. This represents a 48.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.