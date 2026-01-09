Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,498 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $545,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $276.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.68 and a 200-day moving average of $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.59.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

