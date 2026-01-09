Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.2727.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APGE. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price target on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $137.00 target price on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $77.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $1,507,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,434,960.06. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 271,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,100. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $7,179,630 over the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 417,161 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,885,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 524,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor ROR?t, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating ROR?t activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral ROR?t inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

