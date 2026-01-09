Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 89,145 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 224.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,351,000 after purchasing an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,061,000 after acquiring an additional 724,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,574,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

