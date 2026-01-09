Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Wipro Limited $WIT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. CLSA downgraded Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.

The company’s service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.

