Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,110 Shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total transaction of $292,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,611.17. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,100 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.86, for a total value of $289,146.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $286,269.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $293,883.60.

On Monday, December 8th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total transaction of $276,012.60.

On Monday, December 1st, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $263,058.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $260,750.10.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $252,458.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $269.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.98. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $346.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised F5 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

RBC upgrade and easing breach concerns: RBC’s upgrade (and coverage noting that clarifying management commentary reduced some security?breach uncertainty) has helped lift buy?side sentiment and made valuation appear more attractive to some investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades / “year of refresh” theme: Several firms raised ratings or targets, citing product refresh and execution expectations that support upside momentum. Read More.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

