Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) CMO Sells $179,185.76 in Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) CMO Harold Bernstein sold 4,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $179,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harold Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Harold Bernstein sold 412 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,480.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAZE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

