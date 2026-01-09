WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Sells $150,281.25 in Stock

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) insider Chris Francis sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $150,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,750. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Chris Francis sold 441,031 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $6,425,821.67.

WAVE Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $14.83 on Friday. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of -1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%.The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WVE. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $12.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WVE

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.