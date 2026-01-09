Brokerages Set MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of MDXH opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.62.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,078.01%. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the third quarter worth $1,826,000. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its position in MDxHealth by 104.7% during the third quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 252,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,348 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Panoramic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000.

MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.

MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.

