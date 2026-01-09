Head-To-Head Survey: Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) versus BKV (NYSE:BKV)

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BKV and Diversified Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 1 7 1 3.00 Diversified Energy 1 0 5 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

BKV currently has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.13%. Diversified Energy has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.33%. Given Diversified Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than BKV.

This table compares BKV and Diversified Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million 4.29 -$142.87 million $0.52 49.44 Diversified Energy $794.84 million N/A -$88.27 million $1.47 9.63

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BKV. Diversified Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BKV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BKV has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Energy has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BKV and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV 5.67% 6.91% 4.59% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BKV beats Diversified Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

