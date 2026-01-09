SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Critical Analysis

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SMC and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 0 0 2.00 SiTime 2 0 7 0 2.56

Risk & Volatility

SiTime has a consensus price target of $343.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than SMC.

SMC has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMC and SiTime”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.20 billion 4.46 $1.03 billion $0.84 21.63 SiTime $202.70 million 42.89 -$93.60 million ($2.96) -112.53

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 19.72% 7.87% 7.16% SiTime -25.18% -5.69% -4.76%

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

