United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

