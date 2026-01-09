Ryan Fukushima Sells 5,000 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 148,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,402.08. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $378,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ryan Fukushima sold 10,099 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $661,888.46.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $445,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 5.22.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter worth $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 201.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 753.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 2,420.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Positive Sentiment: Tempus had eight abstracts accepted for presentation at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium — clinical visibility and peer-reviewed data exposure can support commercial adoption of Tempus assays and AI products. Read More.

Tempus had eight abstracts accepted for presentation at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium — clinical visibility and peer-reviewed data exposure can support commercial adoption of Tempus assays and AI products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Report that Cathie Wood (ARK) invested millions in Tempus signals continued institutional conviction and could sustain options-driven buying pressure that has boosted the stock previously. Read More.

Report that Cathie Wood (ARK) invested millions in Tempus signals continued institutional conviction and could sustain options-driven buying pressure that has boosted the stock previously. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary highlights a stronger balance sheet (reported ~$760M cash, no current debt, positive adjusted EBITDA), improving solvency and operational flexibility — reduces financing risk and supports longer runway for growth investments. Read More.

Analyst/market commentary highlights a stronger balance sheet (reported ~$760M cash, no current debt, positive adjusted EBITDA), improving solvency and operational flexibility — reduces financing risk and supports longer runway for growth investments. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Rune Labs named a Tempus executive as its new CEO — shows demand for Tempus talent and domain expertise but also means leadership turnover; impact depends on how Tempus fills the role. Read More.

Rune Labs named a Tempus executive as its new CEO — shows demand for Tempus talent and domain expertise but also means leadership turnover; impact depends on how Tempus fills the role. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage: consensus is roughly a “Hold” with a wide range of PTs (~$70–$100+). Investors should watch guidance and execution against growth targets rather than headline PT changes. Read More.

Mixed analyst coverage: consensus is roughly a “Hold” with a wide range of PTs (~$70–$100+). Investors should watch guidance and execution against growth targets rather than headline PT changes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares (filed with the SEC); this is one of several recent insider sales — raises short-term sentiment concerns although the remaining insider stake remains sizable. Read More.

COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares (filed with the SEC); this is one of several recent insider sales — raises short-term sentiment concerns although the remaining insider stake remains sizable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Press pieces flagged valuation pressure and a potential FDA pathway shift plus heightened options activity — these narratives can amplify volatility and prompt short-term profit-taking by traders. Read More.

Press pieces flagged valuation pressure and a potential FDA pathway shift plus heightened options activity — these narratives can amplify volatility and prompt short-term profit-taking by traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysis asking whether insider selling undercuts ARK’s options-driven investment narrative adds to investor caution; this kind of debate can drive near-term share weakness even if fundamentals remain intact. Read More.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

