Jeffrey Straubel Sells 27,106 Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Straubel sold 27,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $305,755.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,064.16. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of QS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,635,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,346,000 after purchasing an additional 422,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,914,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,475,000 after buying an additional 768,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 456.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 3,904,168 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 150.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,630,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,725,000 after buying an additional 2,178,918 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $44,421,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.