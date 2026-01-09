Jeffrey Straubel Sells 27,106 Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Straubel sold 27,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $305,755.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 239,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,064.16. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
QuantumScape Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of QS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.60.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on QS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.
QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.
