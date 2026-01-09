Essex LLC Sells 140,519 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 910,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,519 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $25.41 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

