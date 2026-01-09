Family Capital Trust Co Sells 55,370 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,370 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 2.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

