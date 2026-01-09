Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.87 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 297,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,418,035.50. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

