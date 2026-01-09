Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Management Inc.

Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 22.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $69,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,157,000 after buying an additional 3,633,582 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $119,332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 765,145 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,919,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2,776.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 547,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 528,521 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

