Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) versus Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Head to Head Survey

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) and Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baird Medical Investment has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Baird Medical Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $8.35 billion 25.11 $2.32 billion $7.56 77.39 Baird Medical Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Baird Medical Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Surgical and Baird Medical Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 1 8 16 2 2.70 Baird Medical Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $616.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Baird Medical Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Baird Medical Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 28.58% 15.08% 13.38% Baird Medical Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Baird Medical Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.9% of Baird Medical Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Baird Medical Investment on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its multi-port da Vinci surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; infrastructure of service and support specialists, a complement of services to its customers, including installation, repair, maintenance, 24/7 technical support, and proactive system health monitoring; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, such as capital and clinical sales teams. It has a collaboration agreement with FluoGuide A/S for head & neck cancer. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Baird Medical Investment

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

