Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.3636.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

CP stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $2,989,000. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,494,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,349,000 after buying an additional 155,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

