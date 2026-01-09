Analyzing Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) & Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hydro One and Terna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydro One 0 5 1 0 2.17 Terna 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Terna shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Hydro One pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hydro One pays out 126.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hydro One and Terna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydro One 14.74% 10.52% 3.47% Terna N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hydro One and Terna”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydro One $6.19 billion 3.80 $843.65 million $0.75 52.25 Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 38.70

Hydro One has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Terna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hydro One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hydro One beats Terna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. It also supplies transformers and cables; provides energy and connectivity services; and installs and operates interconnecting lines. In addition, the company designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids; industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries; special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; produces and sells marine and terrestrial cables; develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. Terna S.p.A. was founded in 1962 and is based in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.